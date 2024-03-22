Insider Buying: Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel acquired 1,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,345,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,504,497.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Snehal Patel acquired 4,100 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $53,423.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Snehal Patel purchased 12,700 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $140,589.00.

GLSI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.35. 8,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,199. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a market cap of $248.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.21. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 225,213 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $891,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $765,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. 4.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

