HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:HDN)

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.
HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.55, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.86.
HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Company Profile
