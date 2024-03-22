HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:HDN)

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.55, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Get HomeCo Daily Needs REIT alerts:

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust listed on the ASX with a mandate to invest in convenience-based assets across the target sub-sectors of Neighbourhood Retail, Large Format Retail and Health & Services. HomeCo Daily Needs REIT aims to provide unitholders with consistent and growing distributions.

Receive News & Ratings for HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeCo Daily Needs REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.