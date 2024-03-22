California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRC. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of California Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

CRC traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $54.30. 65,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.96. California Resources has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $58.44.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). California Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that California Resources will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 51,208 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter worth $452,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

