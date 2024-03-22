Compass Therapeutics’ (CMPX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 279.15% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMPX

Compass Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Compass Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,381. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. Compass Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 6,189,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 188,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 291.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,397 shares during the period. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 83.3% during the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,954,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,426 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,414,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.