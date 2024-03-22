Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

NYSE:TRNO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,453. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.56 and its 200-day moving average is $59.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $86.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 46.76% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 337.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

