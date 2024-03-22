Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $398.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $426.00. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACN. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.00.

NYSE ACN traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $342.60. 660,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,659. The company has a 50 day moving average of $370.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.96. Accenture has a 52-week low of $259.30 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The firm has a market cap of $214.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,083,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,732,950,000 after buying an additional 649,358 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,221,897,000 after purchasing an additional 190,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,316,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,089,485,000 after buying an additional 565,505 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,034,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,388,856,000 after buying an additional 720,647 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

