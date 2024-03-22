Citigroup Boosts Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target to $87.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $86.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PEGA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,649. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Pegasystems has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $69.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.03.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Pegasystems had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 1,504 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $95,955.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $95,955.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,005.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $132,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,991 over the last ninety days. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,862,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,434,000 after purchasing an additional 90,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,113,000 after purchasing an additional 114,848 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Pegasystems by 7.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,221,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,130,000 after purchasing an additional 278,133 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Pegasystems by 15.1% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,487,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,926,000 after purchasing an additional 458,670 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

