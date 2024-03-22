Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV decreased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 5.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $32.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $37.36.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Apartment Income REIT

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,003.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AIRC

Apartment Income REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Featured Stories

