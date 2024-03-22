Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Purchases 12,297 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 142.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 41,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 50,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

CGGR opened at $32.16 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average is $27.40.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

