Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Sells 362 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV cut its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TREX. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in Trex by 2,324.6% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,180,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,237,000 after buying an additional 1,034,669 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,763,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Trex by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,182,000 after buying an additional 776,165 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 389.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,797,000 after buying an additional 710,648 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TREX opened at $99.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.48 and a 200-day moving average of $75.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.58. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $101.91.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trex from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

