Robert Piconi Sells 8,855 Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Piconi sold 8,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $14,433.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,101,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,986,250.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, February 8th, Robert Piconi sold 2,503 shares of Energy Vault stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $4,004.80.

Shares of NYSE NRGV opened at $1.80 on Friday. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a market cap of $258.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NRGV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Energy Vault from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm began coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRGV. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Energy Vault during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Energy Vault by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

