Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Sells 158 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 1.0% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,281,753,000 after acquiring an additional 507,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,817,376 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,878,460,000 after purchasing an additional 214,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American Express by 0.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,953,460 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,037,387,000 after buying an additional 41,443 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Trading Up 0.4 %

AXP stock opened at $229.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $166.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.41 and its 200 day moving average is $178.26. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $231.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.