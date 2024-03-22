RiverPark Advisors LLC Buys 1,062 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 190.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,091,000 after buying an additional 58,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 18.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,676,000 after purchasing an additional 762,087 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,034,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,566,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,559,000 after purchasing an additional 42,821 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 288.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,334,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,127,000 after buying an additional 991,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Europe upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $9,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,257 shares in the company, valued at $20,993,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $9,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,993,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,354,054.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,120,568 shares of company stock valued at $64,473,782 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celsius Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CELH stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.50. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

