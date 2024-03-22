RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 2,975 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

RiverPark Advisors LLC trimmed its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,554 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RNG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in RingCentral by 1,354.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 25.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 40,375.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on RingCentral from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

RingCentral Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $36.00 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average is $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.92.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $571.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RingCentral news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $44,362.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,525.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RingCentral news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $44,362.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at $816,525.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 14,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $491,696.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,737.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,624 shares of company stock valued at $732,427 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

