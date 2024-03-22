RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 821 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 105.5% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.33.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $167.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.70 and a 200 day moving average of $182.97. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.