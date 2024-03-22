RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 1,343 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

RiverPark Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 61.1% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $256.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a one year low of $160.66 and a one year high of $256.58.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.60.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

