AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Bought by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in AeroVironment by 19.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $150.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.66. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $88.24 and a one year high of $184.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AVAV has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AeroVironment from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $176,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,165.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AeroVironment news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $176,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,165.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $350,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

