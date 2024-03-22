Guess? (NYSE:GES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. Guess? had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $891.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Guess? stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.96. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Guess? during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 732.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guess? has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

