ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) CFO William Zerella Sells 32,500 Shares

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $598,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,948,462.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

William Zerella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, William Zerella sold 50,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $936,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $457,275.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $440,375.00.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 1.56.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.62 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ACVA shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 396,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 26,915 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 155,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

