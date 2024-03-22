Affinity Wealth Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $315.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.32. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $155.38 and a one year high of $315.79. The firm has a market cap of $126.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.20.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

