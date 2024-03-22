The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Decreased by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 46,148 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 68,174 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 3,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.2 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $116.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $117.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.