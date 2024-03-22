Affinity Wealth Management LLC Has $4.17 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TER. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 145.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $1,248,237. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $111.45 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.