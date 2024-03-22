Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 1,287.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,725,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,754 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,230,000 after buying an additional 1,292,761 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $32,536,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,745,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,741,000 after buying an additional 1,121,458 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities cut Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,129,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $3,913,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,242,650.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,129,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,039 shares of company stock worth $4,251,677 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $33.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 120.82%. The business had revenue of $635.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dropbox

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.