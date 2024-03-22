Asio Capital LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 316,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,121,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises 3.8% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Asio Capital LLC owned approximately 0.63% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth $105,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.62.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

