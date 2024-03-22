Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires 729 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Copart makes up about 1.7% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Copart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,910,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.28. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $57.85.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

