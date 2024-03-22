Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 363 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJJ opened at $116.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.26 and a 200 day moving average of $106.87. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $116.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

