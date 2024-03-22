Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Position Boosted by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Humana by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,621,731,000 after acquiring an additional 143,883 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after acquiring an additional 366,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,022,332,000 after acquiring an additional 58,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Humana by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $992,938,000 after acquiring an additional 119,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after acquiring an additional 402,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.00.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HUM traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $350.70. The stock had a trading volume of 41,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,464. The business’s 50 day moving average is $371.98 and its 200 day moving average is $446.80. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $334.54 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

