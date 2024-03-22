Asio Capital LLC Has $3.91 Million Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Asio Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after buying an additional 587,984 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,320,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,747,000 after purchasing an additional 640,943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,661,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,434,000 after purchasing an additional 283,476 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,557,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,574,000 after buying an additional 581,860 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,939,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,906,000 after buying an additional 153,965 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.04. 31,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,034. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.67. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.