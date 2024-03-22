Asio Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,135 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.68. The stock had a trading volume of 415,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,341. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $217.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $53.74 and a 52-week high of $68.74.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

