Riverpark Capital Management LLC Sells 2,051 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 2.4% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,368,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE KKR traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.00. 83,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,547,618. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $103.48. The firm has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.