Riverpark Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,164 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 6,471 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for about 4.2% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBER. UBS Group raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.28.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.45. The stock had a trading volume of 892,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,714,984. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.25. The firm has a market cap of $164.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

