On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Stock Position Raised by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,216 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC's holdings in ON were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 134,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 28,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,677,000. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ON from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ON from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on ON from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

ON Price Performance

ONON stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.71. 365,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,815,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 131.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.18. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

