Parkside Investments LLC Makes New $517,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOP. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 952.2% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 331.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 517.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA XOP opened at $151.36 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $115.27 and a 52 week high of $154.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.46.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

