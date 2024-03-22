Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC cut its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in Expedia Group by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Expedia Group by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.12.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $136.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.63. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $160.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,119 shares of company stock worth $3,711,578 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

