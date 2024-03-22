Parkside Investments LLC Purchases 390 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.00.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.62, for a total value of $3,054,289.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,011,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO stock opened at $585.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $561.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.10%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

