Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Todd S. Nelson Sells 16,000 Shares

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $275,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 713,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,313.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PRDO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,577. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.97. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $19.62.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 36,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRDO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Featured Articles

