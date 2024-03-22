Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC cut its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Air Lease comprises approximately 1.4% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of Air Lease worth $8,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 421.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Air Lease Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:AL opened at $47.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.89. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $47.75.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $716.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.95 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $530,496.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,331. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $530,496.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,331. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $482,745.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,081.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,646 shares of company stock worth $3,705,152. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

