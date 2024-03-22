Parkside Investments LLC Has $7.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Parkside Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,385 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $7,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 241.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,804,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,230,000 after buying an additional 10,463,800 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 142.8% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 4,327,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,884,000 after buying an additional 2,545,220 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,201,000 after buying an additional 533,785 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,919,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,157,000 after buying an additional 75,103 shares during the period.

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.32.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

