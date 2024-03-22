Parkside Investments LLC Sells 25,500 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Bank bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $818,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 68,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 24,113 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $104.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.36. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.50 and a 52-week high of $105.58.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

