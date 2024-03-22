TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER) Insider Mark Lochtenberg Acquires 1,123,902 Shares

TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER – Get Free Report) insider Mark Lochtenberg bought 1,123,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$258,497.46 ($170,064.12).

Mark Lochtenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Mark Lochtenberg bought 376,098 shares of TerraCom stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$89,511.32 ($58,889.03).

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

TerraCom Limited develops and operates coal mines in Australia and South Africa. The company explores for hard and soft coking, thermal, and PCI coal. Its flagship property is the Blair Athol coal mine located in Clermont, Queensland. The company was formerly known as Guildford Coal Limited and changed its name to TerraCom Limited in November 2015.

