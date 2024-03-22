Parkside Investments LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,192 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $51.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.08. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $52.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

