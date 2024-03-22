Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $231.59 and last traded at $231.44, with a volume of 26949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $229.85.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.27 and a 200 day moving average of $207.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 115,697.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,431,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,800,000 after buying an additional 41,395,371 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 487,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,423,000 after buying an additional 273,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 504.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,764,000 after buying an additional 194,673 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 21,182.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,917,000 after buying an additional 172,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

