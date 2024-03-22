Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $231.59 and last traded at $231.44, with a volume of 26949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $229.85.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.27 and a 200 day moving average of $207.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
