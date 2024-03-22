Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Insider Joshua Gross Sells 4,945 Shares

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) insider Joshua Gross sold 4,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,752.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,986. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.35. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. Terex had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 176,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth $294,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 49.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 64,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 21,257 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth $302,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,595,000 after acquiring an additional 205,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEX. Citigroup increased their price target on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.21.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

