Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III Sells 16,278 Shares of Stock

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 16,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $318,234.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,138,023.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Intrepid Potash Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IPI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.30. 2,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,813. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $49.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.63 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Intrepid Potash to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPI. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

