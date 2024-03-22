Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Director Rahim Suleman Purchases 60,000 Shares of Stock

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) Director Rahim Suleman purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$363,000.00.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NEO stock opened at C$6.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.08. Neo Performance Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$258.11 million, a P/E ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

