Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Chairman Matthew Ohayer Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,466,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,362,532.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vital Farms alerts:

On Thursday, March 14th, Matthew Ohayer sold 100,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $2,138,000.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $172,320.00.

Vital Farms Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VITL stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $968.92 million, a P/E ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VITL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VITL

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vital Farms by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vital Farms by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vital Farms by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Vital Farms by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its position in Vital Farms by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 107,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.