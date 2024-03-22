Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO) Major Shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu Buys 31,535 Shares

Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 31,535 shares of Pono Capital Two stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $394,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,431,540 shares in the company, valued at $17,894,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Co. Ltd. Zuu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 1,734 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $21,675.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 1,831 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,972.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 22 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 23 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $276.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 38 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $471.20.

On Thursday, February 29th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 5,556 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $66,672.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 2,014 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,175.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 46,593 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $548,865.54.

Pono Capital Two Stock Performance

Shares of PTWO stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pono Capital Two

About Pono Capital Two

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pono Capital Two by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pono Capital Two by 4,705.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pono Capital Two in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital Two in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Two during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Featured Stories

