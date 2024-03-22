TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$210.00, for a total transaction of C$420,000.00.

David Joseph Saperstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 27th, David Joseph Saperstein sold 4,882 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total transaction of C$868,996.00.

TFI International stock opened at C$218.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$192.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$175.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. TFI International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$137.36 and a 12-month high of C$218.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$215.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$208.00 to C$216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$183.00 to C$209.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$181.00.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

