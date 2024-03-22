CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) CEO Gary C. Bhojwani Sells 16,837 Shares

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 16,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $454,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 0.0 %

CNO stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.03. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $28.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 30.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

