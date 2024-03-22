Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $550.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup set a $520.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $478.84 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $300.78 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.63. The company has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

